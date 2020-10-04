FPL unveils new fast charging station for electric vehicles in Palm Beach Gardens

Drivers of electric vehicles have a new place to charge their vehicles in Palm Beach County.
Florida Power and Light recently debuted a new charging station at Midtown in Palm Beach Gardens along PGA Boulevard.
FPL is installing fast charging stations across the state that will allow motorists to plug in every 50 miles along major highways.
“If you have an electric vehicle, FPL is prepared to charge it as fast as possible. A typical electric vehicle takes about 20-30 minutes to charge, and the actual cost of fueling one of these electric vehicles is quite minimal,"
said Anuj Chokshi, the FPL EVolution director.
