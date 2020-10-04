1 student at Vero Beach High School tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with the Indian River County School District say one student at the Vero Beach High School main campus tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health conducted a case investigation and contact tracing that identified 12 students and one staff member who have come into close contact with the student.
Those 12 students and one staff member will be quarantining before returning to campus.
All Vero Beach High School families and staff members have been notified about the positive case.
The district says school custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of the campus for the return of students and staff on Monday.
