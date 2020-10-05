Deputies: Man tied up woman, drowned her in canal

A South Florida man has been arrested after he drowned a 23-year-old woman in a canal, deputies said.
Lorenzo Pulliam, 28, of Dania Beach, faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies discovered the woman's body floating in a Dania Beach canal last month. The victim was later identified as Allyson Williams.
BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said homicide detectives determined that Pulliam may have been involved in her death.
Detectives said Pulliam tied up Williams' hands and feet and threw her into the canal before he jumped into the water to drown her. Investigators said he then untied the victim before disposing of the body.
Pulliam was arrested Saturday at his apartment on Northwest 10th Court.
