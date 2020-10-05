Deputies: Woman stabbed roommate to death, ran off with cat

A Palm Beach County woman was arrested Monday after stabbing her roommate to death and then running off with a cat, deputies said.
Samantha Fox, 32, faces a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Julie Morgan.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, Morgan was found lying in the middle of Mobilaire Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Deputies said Morgan, 36, had stab wounds to her back, arm, head, chest and hands. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the affidavit, a witness to the fatal stabbing said he saw Fox and Morgan fighting. The witness said he saw Morgan collapse to the ground and then saw Fox holding a knife in her hand.
The witness told detectives he saw Fox run from the home, "carrying belongings and a cat" shortly before deputies arrived.
Other witnesses told detectives they saw Fox earlier in the evening "running around their house armed with a knife, looking for Morgan while making threatening statements."
According to the affidavit, Fox spoke to Morgan's sister-in-law via text message, denying any involvement in his death and claiming that Morgan had been run over.
Fox was being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.
