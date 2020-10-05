Florida's additional deaths subside to 43, new cases under 2,000

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 33 additional deaths for 42,350 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 7,982 cases. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 18 deaths and 2,578 cases, one day after 2,844, which is the highest since 3,022 on April 24. No. 8 France announced 32 deaths, as well as 12,562 cases after a record 16,972 the day before. Spain, which reported no data over the weekend, is just 144 behind France.