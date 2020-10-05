Hispanic voters divided on Trump, Biden

There is division among voters over the race for president in Miami's Little Havana along Calle Ocho.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a series of stops in Miami on Monday.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
Some recent polls show President Trump ahead of Biden among Cuban-American voters. But recently, Biden seems to be making gains with Hispanics after launching new Spanish language advertisements.
Corilien Riveron said she is supporting Trump.
"It’s more convenient for me because his policies are beneficial to me and my family," Riveron said
Down the street, Ernesto Tenorio said he supports Biden.
"Biden is a really nice guy," Tenorio said. "I know there is a lot of Spanish people [saying] they're going to vote for Biden."
Recent polls have shown President Trump doing well with Cuban Americans in South Florida.
Polls show a closer split among all Hispanic voters for both candidates.
Louis Medina is with Latinos for Trump, who were out Monday along Biscayne Boulevard near the Perez Art Museum where Joe Biden attended an NBC town hall.
"The reason that we're supporting the president is because he believes in legal migration, and so many Latinos have migrated from Latin American against socialistic policies against dictators," Medina said.
Also along Biscayne Boulevard was Connie Calderon, standing among supporters for Biden.
"Let me tell you something, I’m not against Republicans. I like both, but I don’t like Trump. It’s not that I don’t like Republicans, I don’t like Trump," Calderon said,
Scripps Only Content 2020