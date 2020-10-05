Joe Biden to visit South Florida on Monday

With just one month until the November election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a series of stops in South Florida on Monday.
Biden and his wife Jill are scheduled to tour the Little Haiti Cultural Center at 2:45 p.m., and will then deliver remarks in Little Havana at 4 p.m.
On Monday night, Biden will host a socially distanced town hall outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami at 8 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
This all comes as President Donald Trump continues to recover from COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
The president was hoping for a Monday discharge from the military hospital. This comes a day after he briefly ventured out while contagious to salute cheering supporters by motorcade in a move that disregarded precautions meant to contain the deadly virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.
Officials said Trump was anxious to be released after three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The president's doctors said Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.
Still, they said Trump's health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.
Trump and Biden are scheduled to square off in their second debate on Oct. 15 in Miami. However, given the president's COVID-19 diagnosis, it's unclear if that debate will still happen.
A senior campaign adviser to Biden told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the former vice president is looking forward to the debate and hopes Trump will be able to participate.
"It’s a town hall and, as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall," Symone Sanders said. "We are hoping President Trump can participate. We're hoping that he's medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate."
WPTV and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
