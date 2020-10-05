Joe Biden visits South Florida ahead of town hall

With just one month until the November election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a series of stops in South Florida on Monday.
Biden and his wife Jill toured the Little Haiti Cultural Center, where Biden said, if elected, he would continue to keep the Temporary Protected Status in place for Haitians who need to leave the country because of certain conflicts and emergencies and come to America.
"This is not the time to lift it. This it not the time to end it," Biden said. "I promise you, there will be no quit on my part as your president making sure the Haitian community has an even shot to get back on its feet."
BIDEN IN LITTLE HAITI:
Afterward, Biden delivered remarks in Little Havana, saying he supports a universal mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend. Now that he's busy tweeting campaign messages I would ask him to do this: listen to the scientists. Support masks," Biden said. "Support a mask mandate nationwide."
BIDEN IN LITTLE HAVANA:
On Monday night, Biden will host a socially distanced town hall outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami at 8 p.m.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
Biden's visit to South Florida comes as President Donald Trump continues to recover from COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Trump said he's leaving the hospital Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of COVID-19.
The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.
Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon.
Trump's return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.
Scripps Only Content 2020