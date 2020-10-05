Joe Biden visits South Florida on Monday

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
With just one month until the November election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is making a series of stops in South Florida on Monday.
Biden and his wife Jill toured the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Monday afternoon, where Biden said, if elected, he would continue to keep the Temporary Protected Status in place for Haitians who need to leave the country because of certain conflicts and emergencies and come to America.
"This is not the time to lift it. This it not the time to end it," Biden said. "I promise you, there will be no quit on my part as your president making sure the Haitian community has an even shot to get back on its feet."
Later in the afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks in Little Havana at 4 p.m.
On Monday night, Biden will host a socially distanced town hall outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum Miami at 8 p.m.
Biden's visit to South Florida comes as President Donald Trump continues to recover from COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
Trump said he's leaving the hospital Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of COVID-19.
The president tweeted "I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"
The virus has killed nearly 210,000 Americans.
Trump has been treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since Friday afternoon.
Trump's return comes as the White House is still learning of the scale of the apparent outbreak on the complex last week. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning.
