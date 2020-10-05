Jury duty resumes in St. Lucie County

The pandemic probably won't get you out of jury duty.
St. Lucie County is expected to restart jury duty on Monday and new safety measures are in place.
All citizens reporting for jury duty will be required to wear masks, have their temperature checked, social distance and complete a health survey.
If you are experiencing Covid symptoms, you can postpone your jury duty.
Anyone with a fever above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to enter the courthouse or clerk’s office.
“Safety is at the forefront of our minds while returning to jury service,” said Joe Smith, St. Lucie County Clerk of Courts. “Our screening service will limit our juror pool to a maximum of 64 jurors.”
Once checked in, jurors will be escorted to the courtroom in small groups by a bailiff. Elevators are restricted to two people at a time, and each courtroom has a maximum capacity.
Courtroom seating is also marked to assist with required distancing.
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the courthouse and all court facilities are sanitized frequently and deep cleaned daily. Social distancing markers have also been installed inside and outside the courthouse.
Potential jurors may be excused from jury duty if they are:
• At higher risk for severe illness due to Covid-19 infection as identified by the CDC.
• Caring for a child or relative whose regular care provider is closed or unavailable for reasons related to Covid-19.
• Receiving leave pursuant to the families first coronavirus response act.
