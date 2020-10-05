Legendary ex-FSU coach tests positive for coronavirus

Legendary former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The longtime FSU coach, who turns 91 next month, told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day after being released from a hospital, where he was being treated for a leg infection.
Bowden told the newspaper and WTXL, the ABC affiliate in Tallahassee, that he is feeling fine.
"I don't feel bad, yet," Bowden told the newspaper. "I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week."
The two-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year won a dozen ACC championships and two national titles during his 34 seasons in Tallahassee. He also coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke.
The Seminoles won 10 or more games and finished among the top five in the final rankings for 14 straight seasons under Bowden from 1987-2000. During that span, FSU won two national championships and played for three more.
Current Florida State coach Mike Norvell also recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss the rivalry game against Miami a few weekends ago.
