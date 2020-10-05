12 million cubic feet of natural gas released after rupture

Contact 5 is learning new details about a natural gas line that ruptured late last month next to Florida's Turnpike near Lake Worth Road.
More than a week and a half after the incident, there is still no word on the cause of the failure.
According to a federal incident report, Florida Gas Transmission reported that the rupture of the 18-inch transmission pipeline released 12 million cubic feet of natural gas into the air.
Security cameras at a nearby business caught the moment the line ruptured. The incident closed the turnpike for hours and led to a shelter in place and evacuations.
A U.S. Department of Transportation incident report located by Contact 5 shows a minor natural gas leak not far from the site in 2012.
According to the report, in that incident, only 6,000 standard cubic feet of gas released.
