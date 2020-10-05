Election Day is less than a month away and Monday is the last day to register to vote.
More than a million people have registered to vote for the upcoming election in Palm Beach County.
To make sure you're registered and your information is up-to-date, you can click here.
You can also use that site to register. You'll need your driver’s license and the last 4 digits of your social.
You can also print the application and drop it off at your local supervisor of elections office.
If you’re already registered and you'd like to request a vote-by-mail ballot, the deadline is Oct. 24.
As of Monday, here's a break down of registered voter totals county-by-county:
Palm Beach County: 1,011822
Martin County: 117,904
St. Lucie County: 222,012
Indian River County: 123,888
Okeechobee County: 22145
