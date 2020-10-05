NBC News' Lester Holt previews Joe Biden Miami town hall

WPTV anchor Shannon Cake spoke with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt ahead of Monday night's town hall with Joe Biden in Miami.
Holt, who is hosting the event at 8 p.m. on WPTV, explained what types of questions voters will be asking.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Elections 2020
"I'll ask some kind of news of the day questions. Obviously, we're going to talk a little bit about the president, his condition, and whatever else maybe, you know, immediate in the headlines," Holt said.
Voters will essentially drive the event, but Holt said he may follow up and jump in with a question after the audience speaks.
"We've assembled a number of voters, many of them are undecided some are not really happy with either candidate right now, wanting to hear some of their specific plans. So, I think we've got a good mix of people who are going to ask some really smart incisive questions," Holt said. "It's really important to hear from the voters."
Holt said the questions will run the gamut from health care to COVID-19 to jobs.
NBC has also offered a similar town hall to President Trump, but he and his campaign have not accepted that request.
