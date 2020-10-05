State's new coronavirus cases drop to 1,415, additional deaths are 41

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 19 additional deaths for 42,369 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 12,594 cases, shattering the mark of 7,982 the day before. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 16 deaths and 2,257 cases. No. 8 France announced 69 deaths, as well as 5,084 deaths, after a record 16,972 two days ago. No. 9 Spain reported 46 deaths and is 74 behind France.