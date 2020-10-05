Teen with disability shows he can accomplish anything

It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and local teenager Tristen Onofry is being praised for what he’s doing while still in high school.
Tristen feels he can accomplish so much, especially becoming more independent after getting an electrical wheelchair from Clinics Can Help.
He's a high school senior at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Westlake.
"Tristen is an outstanding young man involved in our TV production program and is a big member of our school, everybody knows Tristen. He's one of the more positive students you are ever going to meet," said James Campbell, the school principal.
His father, Keith Onofry, said he's been in a wheelchair for much of his entire life, but that's doesn't hold Tristen back. While growing up, he's always standing out because of his outgoing personality. He has a big job, helping the organization Palm Beach Trykers, which provides specialized bicycles for people with disabilities.
"He helps by taking video of the events, he also helped establish his first chance of doing the website, he built it from scratch, where you can donate and do things online."
Tristen's father said he's an inspiration to those around him and when given the chance, he can do anything.
“Always has a big smile on his face, very hard-working, doesn't let go, is always determined. Always wants to interact with people, always wanting to have conversations with people. Some of the things that I love the most regardless of the fact that he has a disability, he's always trying to do everything just like everyone else," Principal Campbell added. "I think he shows you can do whatever you put your mind to."
Click here to visit Tristen's website.
Scripps Only Content 2020