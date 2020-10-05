Tropical Storm Delta forms, expected to strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday.
According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Delta has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving west at 7 mph.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Tracking the Tropics
On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later on Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening.
According to the NHC, Delta is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday before it nears western Cuba.
Delta is then forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday night, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
Delta could make landfall in Louisiana or Mississippi as a Category 2 hurricane, forecasters said.
While the system is expected to stay away from South Florida, it will likely increase our rain chances this week.
Scripps Only Content 2020