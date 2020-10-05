Tropical Storm Delta has formed

Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Delta is sitting south of Jamaica and will continue to move WNW over the Cayman island Monday night, then brushing past Western Cuba Tuesday afternoon.
By Wednesday, it will move into the Gulf of Mexico where it could strengthen into a Category 2 storm as it approaches LA, AL, MS on Thursday or Friday.
The system could cause increased rain over the week, but the system appears to stay away from Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020