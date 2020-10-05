West Palm Beach QB gets starting nod vs. Notre Dame

The Florida State Seminoles are turning from one Palm Beach County quarterback to another.
Head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday that Jordan Travis would be the starter for Saturday night's game at No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The announcement comes on the heels of his Travis' performance in relief of surprise starter Tate Rodemaker last weekend. The Seminoles were trailing 14-0 before Travis stepped in and led the team on five straight touchdown drives in a 41-24 victory.
"Jordan, through that performance and the work that he's put in, I think he's established himself for the start this week and the opportunity to go out there and play the game the way that he's capable of playing," Norvell said. "So I'm excited about him being able to assume that role this week and go make the most of it."
Travis, a redshirt sophomore from West Palm Beach, finished 12-of-17 for 210 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 48 yards and another score.
He is the third starting quarterback for the Seminoles (1-2, 0-2 ACC) this season. Rodemaker got the nod last weekend after former Glades Central Community High School star James Blackman started the first two games -- both of them losses.
Florida State faces Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on WPTV.
