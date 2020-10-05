Doctors to evaluate Trump on Monday morning and decide if he can be discharged, Meadows says

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an appearance on Fox News that President Donald Trump’s condition has continued to improve, and that officials will meet with Trump’s doctors to determine if the president can be discharged from the hospital this afternoon.
"Obviously, he continued to improve overnight. His health continues to improve," Meadows said during an appearance on Fox & Friends Monday morning. "The doctors will have an evaluation sometime late morning, and then president, in consultation with doctors, will make a decision on whether to discharge him later today."
It's unclear if Trump's doctors would speak the media on Monday, as they had on Saturday and Sunday.
Trump has been hospitalized with COVID-19 at Walter Reed Medical Center since Friday. While Trump's doctors have painted an encouraging picture of his condition since he's arrived at the hospital, there are other signs that he is suffering from more than a mild case of the virus.
On Saturday, Trump's doctors painted a mostly optimistic outlook on his condition, saying that he was making tremendous progress and continuing to work despite the diagnosis. However, they declined to say whether Trump had received supplemental oxygen since he began experiencing symptoms and how high his fever reached. It's since been confirmed that Trump did briefly receive supplemental oxygen since he confirmed he had contracted the virus.
Following that Saturday press conference, a White House official told pool reporters on background that Trump's vitals over the last 24 hours had been "very concerning" and that the next 48 hours were "critical" in his recovery.
On Sunday, Trump's doctors gave more information on the cocktail of drugs the president was taking to fight the virus. Those medications included dexamethasone — a steroid that the AP and other outlets reported is usually given to "critically ill" patients.
Later on Sunday, Trump briefly left Walter Reed in a car driven by Secret Service agents to wave to a group of his supporters that were camped outside the hospital.
