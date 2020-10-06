Armed carjacking suspect killed in road-rage shooting

A 21-year-old armed carjacking suspect from Palm Beach County is dead after a road-rage shooting Monday afternoon in Broward County.
Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Xavier Williams committed an armed carjacking in Greenacres on Monday, stealing a Mercedes-Benz and driving south into Broward County.
At some point, Grossman said, Williams was involved in a road-rage incident with another driver in an Infiniti Q40.
Grossman said the incident escalated into an argument at a Speedway gas station in Tamarac, where Williams threatened to rob the driver. She said gunfire was exchanged and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the carjacking occurred about noon near Swain Boulevard and 10th Avenue North. No other details were immediately available.
BSO homicide detectives were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses at the gas station.
The state attorney's office will determine whether the driver of the Infiniti will face charges.
