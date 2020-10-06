Bowden readmitted to hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in a Tallahassee hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The legendary College Football Hall of Fame coach, who turns 91 next month, was readmitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Tuesday, just days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bowden learned of the diagnosis Saturday after being released from the hospital, where he was being treated for a leg infection.
Bowden's wife, Ann, told the Tallahassee Democrat that the longtime coach of the Seminoles was readmitted Tuesday as a precaution.
"I feel sure he's going to be OK," Ann Bowden told the newspaper. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg. It has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day."
Bowden said Monday that he was feeling fine and wasn't experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
Current Florida State coach Mike Norvell also recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to miss the rivalry game against Miami earlier this season.
"He'll be in our thoughts and prayers," Norvell told reporters Monday. "Praying for a quick and speedy recovery and we're definitely looking forward to seeing him around here very soon."
Bowden, a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, won a dozen ACC championships and two national titles during his 34 seasons in Tallahassee. He also coached Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks Charlie Ward and Chris Weinke.
The Seminoles won 10 or more games and finished among the top five in the final rankings for 14 straight seasons under Bowden from 1987-2000. During that span, FSU won two national championships and played for three more.
Bowden, who coached the Seminoles from 1976-2009, amassed 377 victories during his career -- 304 of them at FSU.
The playing field at FSU's football stadium is named in his honor.
