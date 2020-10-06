Boynton Beach Fire Rescue to give out fire safety equipment

From October 4 to October 10 marks the National Fire Protection Agency's Fire Prevention Week.
To help the community, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue will host a drive-by fire safety event on Tuesday, October 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Fire Station #1 in Downtown Boynton, located at 200 NE 1st Street.
Free fire extinguisher and smoke detectors, along with proper use instructions, will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” which the department says aims to educate communities about the most common cooking-related causes of fire and the simple actions we can all take to keep our kitchens fire-free.
It is even more important this year with more people spending time cooking at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half, or 44%, of reported home fires started in the kitchen. The agency says two-thirds, or 66%, of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We created this COVID-19 safe, drive-by event to provide our residents with important fire safety tools that should be in all homes,” said the Boynton Beach Fire Marshal Kathy Cline. “Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are a home’s first line of defense against fires, so it is very important to have these tools on hand.”
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is also sharing life-saving tips during their fire prevention week. The department released videos showing the proper was to suffocate a fire on the stove or in the oven, and showed the danger of putting water on a grease fire.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also says there has been a 17% increase in kitchen fires countywide from March to September of this year compared to last year. That is the period of time we have been under a state of emergency for COVID-19.
