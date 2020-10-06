Boynton Beach Fire Rescue gives out fire safety equipment

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue helped the community stay protected on Tuesday by hosting a drive-by fire safety event.
The effort marked the National Fire Protection Agency's Fire Prevention Week, which runs until Oct. 10.
Free fire extinguisher and smoke detectors, along with proper use instructions, were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at Fire Station #1.
This year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” which the department says aims to educate communities about the most common cooking-related causes of fire and the simple actions we can all take to keep our kitchens fire-free.
It is even more important this year with more people spending time cooking at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half, or 44%, of reported home fires started in the kitchen. The agency says two-thirds, or 66%, of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We created this COVID-19 safe, drive-by event to provide our residents with important fire safety tools that should be in all homes,” said the Boynton Beach Fire Marshal Kathy Cline. “Fire extinguishers and smoke detectors are a home’s first line of defense against fires, so it is very important to have these tools on hand.”
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue is also sharing life-saving tips during their fire prevention week. The department released videos showing the proper was to suffocate a fire on the stove or in the oven, and showed the danger of putting water on a grease fire.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue also says there has been a 17% increase in kitchen fires countywide from March to September of this year compared to last year. That is the period of time we have been under a state of emergency for COVID-19.
