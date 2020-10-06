Child hit, killed by vehicle at West Palm Beach church parking lot

A 2-year old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.
The incident occurred at 8:03 p.m. in the parking lot of Righteous Chappell Church located at 1709 45th Street.
Witnesses told police the child was accidentally struck by a black Chevy Cruz driven by a family member.
The child was rushed to a local hospital by a family member in the same vehicle but died from the injuries.
Traffic Homicide Investigators are at the scene to investigate further.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
