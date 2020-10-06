Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference about COVID-19 testing

By Matt Papaycik | October 6, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 12:53 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Tuesday in Central Florida about rapid COVID-19 testing.

The governor spoke at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages.

Last week, DeSantis announced that Florida is receiving 6.4 million rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits from the federal government, which will be sent to long-term care facilities, senior centers, retirement communities, and schools first.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,767 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

