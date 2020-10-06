Florida Gov. DeSantis holds news conference about COVID-19 testing

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference on Tuesday in Central Florida about rapid COVID-19 testing.
The governor spoke at the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in The Villages.
Last week, DeSantis announced that Florida is receiving 6.4 million rapid COVID-19 antigen testing kits from the federal government, which will be sent to long-term care facilities, senior centers, retirement communities, and schools first.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 720,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,767 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.
