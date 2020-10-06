Fort Pierce Police Department celebrating employees during Hispanic Heritage Month

Detective Fary Feliu is helping solve a case at the Fort Pierce Police Department. Though solving cases happens behind the scenes, the department is highlighting through social media some employees during Hispanic Heritage Month.
Detective Feliu is among them.
"I was in the Army National Guard. I did six years in the National Guard. I spent some time in Kuwait, predominantly in Kuwait, and we were in and out of Iraq as well. I was reconnaissance we would go on patrol before the main convoys would go through, check for improvised explosive devices, avenues of attack, things like that," he said.
Detective Feliu said he dedicated six years serving our country.
"It's something that I feel that I was born to do. It's kind of cliche but I remember when I was about one-year-old and my father dressed me in a little Army uniform with a beret. It stuck with me," he added.
Now he's serving the Fort Pierce community.
Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney said, "The diversity here is amazing and I am so proud that we a part of the Hispanic Heritage Month. It shows that we are committed to assure that everyone knows that they are important to us."
