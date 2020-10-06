FSU President Thrasher tests positive for COVID-19

Florida State University President John Thrasher and First Lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an FSU statement.
The statement said Trasher learned about his positive result at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after taking a PCR test earlier in the day.
Mrs. Thrasher learned of her positive diagnosis late Monday night after a recent stay in the hospital and a local rehabilitation facility for an unrelated condition.
"I wanted to share with the FSU family that First Lady Jean Thrasher and I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m working from home as we both isolate. We are feeling well at this time and truly appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes!," said Thrasher in a tweet Wednesday.
According to FSU, Thrasher is regularly tested for COVID-19 and tested negative as recently as Friday. He attended Saturday’s football game and took appropriate precautions. Mrs. Thrasher was not in attendance.
"FSU officials in conjunction with public health authorities are conducting contact tracing, and those who have been in close contact with the Thrashers should follow CDC guidelines. Some members of the president’s staff who worked closely with Thrasher in recent days were tested today and received negative results." said the statement.
FSU officials said the number of COVID-19 cases on campus went down last week with a 2% positivity rate after a surge on early September.
