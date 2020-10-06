Quick action by Palm Beach County deputies save child's life

A pair of grandparents from Loxahatchee Groves shared their gratitude for their swift emergency response from Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies.
Jessica and William Talley noticed one of their twin granddaughters, Mimi, started choking.
"The baby started turning blue," said grandfather William Talley. "They thought she was choking on something. We didn't know what was going on. Her body went limp."
The Talleys rushed their 2-year-old granddaughter to a nearby hospital; however, her condition started to deteriorate rapidly.
Nearby deputies heard the 911 call, responded to help and quickly spotted their flashing lights while en route.
"I made the decision that we're going to jump into the car, and we're going to rush this baby to the hospital ourselves," said Sgt. Michael Frazao. "We had our lights and sirens on the whole way."
"We had to find them first," said Deputy Paul Read. "I had extra medical equipment and have medical training. I ran over to help them. We did what we had to do."
Grandmother Jessica Talley said Mimi had a seizure and is still recovering at Palms West Hospital.
"A doctor said that if it wasn't for our quick action, the child would have gone into cardiac arrest," Frazao.
Within the first 24 hours of care, she took time to share her story with WPTV and thank the Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies who acted fast.
"If they had not made this decision, I may have lost my little grandbaby,” said Jessica Talley.
Talley expects her granddaughter to remain hospitalized for several days.
"Please give what you can or pray for us if you can't, said Jessica Talley in an online fundraiser page. "We are grateful either way. Also, our family will be indebted to those officers for life after saving our Mimi."
The Talley family is accepting donations to assist with medical care.
Click here to donate to their GoFundMe page.
Scripps Only Content 2020