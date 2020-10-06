Riviera Beach woman recognized for helping grieving mothers

It's the murder of Angela Williams' nephew, Torrey, that changed the path she walked down in life.
"Torrey was shot seven times with an AK-47 New Year's Day in Riviera Beach, Florida," she said.
The death of Torrey inspired her to quit her job and form "Mothers Against Murderers."
"I wanted to do something to help the mothers in the future. Now we have 453 mothers in this group," she said.
The Mothers Against Murderers Association offers group support, a back to school drive, and a toy drive to make sure no kid goes without one during Christmas.
"I haven't found one person in Palm Beach County, whether it's a person on the street or leader, that doesn't feel the greatest respect and love for the work that's she's doing," volunteer Steve West said.
West has been impressed with Angela's work for years. Recently, he wrote to the Department of Justice in Washington D.C. to nominate her for their "Volunteer for Victims" award. She won.
"People like this that do this kind of work, this kind of selfless work, really deserves to be both recognized financially and programmatically for what they're doing," he said.
Angela said she's compelled to help people through tough times as others did for her when she lost her nephew.
"When I stepped out on faith, I knew what I had to do to help others so I just can't stop," she said.
