State’s additional deaths rise by 55, cases climb above 2,000 after low data from weekend

Florida’s additional coronavirus deaths rose in one day from 41 to 55 as cases surged to 2,251 after two days under 2,000 with fatalities and infections traditionally climbing after lower weekend data. Also, the state’s daily first-time cases positivity rate moved more than `1 percentage point in the 5 percent range, including Palm Beach County moving up to high 3 percent, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday.
Florida's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 5.26 percent from 3.89 the day before, 3.74 each two days ago and five days ago, which was among the lowest in several months, and a high of 5.27 on Sept. 22. Palm Beach County's rate rose to 3.95 percent from 3.01 the day before, 2.41 three days ago and 2.14 seven days ago that was among the lowest in several months. The two-week high was 4.47 on Sept. 22.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests rose to 6.82 percent on 46,940 tests reported by labs to the state Monday from 5.15 on 38,830 the day before. The low was 4.92 four days ago and the high was 7.20 on Sept. 22. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11. Palm Beach County had only 101 positive tests.
Tuesday's state report noted there were 92 deaths received by the department, including 7 in Palm Beach County and 1 in St. Lucie County, on Monday with fatalities removed because they were later determined not to be related to COVID-19 for a net increase of 55.
Statistics are traditionally lower from the weekend. On Sunday there were 43 additional deaths. One Sunday ago there were 10 additional fatalities and the previous Monday it was 5, tied for the lowest on May 31 over nearly four months.
Last Tuesday's increase was 106. The last time there was less than a triple-digit increase on a Tuesday was 44 but that was after Labor Day, Sept. 8. And on July 7, two days after Fourth of July, there were 63. On Tuesday, June 30 the increase was 58.
The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
On Sunday there were 1,868 new infections and Monday's was 1,415.
One Monday ago, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 Tuesday, 1,948 Wednesday, 2,628 Thursday, 2,658 Friday, 2,787 Saturday.
The last time there were fewer than 2,000 not from weekend data was 1,823 on Sept. 8. The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
Florida's total of 720,125 cases is 9.4 percent of the total infection in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 214 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,767 among residents, with an average of 69 per day, and 14,876 including 178 nonresidents, which went up by 4.
It took nine days for the toll to pass from 13,000 to 14,000. It was eight days to pass 12,000 on Sept.9.
It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 2 to 1,396, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after no change Monday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie remained 294, Martin declined by 1 to 142 and Indian River stayed at 118. Okeechobee has 28 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward increased by 6 and Miami-Dade by 15.
With a net increase of 22 deaths in South Florida of the 55 state total, there are 6,756, which is 45.8 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida have been trending lower.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 91 after 74 the day. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 229 compared with 104the day before. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,099 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 54 more than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of 8 deaths Monday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 16,033. California reported 29 but moved past New Jersey into second place with 16,149 by 11 and 116 ahead of Texas. New Jersey reported 2 deaths.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 82 on Sept. 6.
Deaths rose by 626 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 89) for 4.4 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 46 for 3.4 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.5 percent with the world at 3.5 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,349 with 106 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,429 with a rise 45 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 14 deaths in one week compared with Martin unchanged, Indian River by 1 and Okeechobee by 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 22 states, Iowa's 1,392 after adding 9 Monday.
Pinellas increased by 2 to 768 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough by 6 to 679 in fifth place, Polk decreased by 1 to 532 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 487 in seventh and Lee dropped by 2 to 472.
The state Monday identified 7 new deaths in Palm Beach County though there was a net increase of 2 with five men (56, 77, 80, 89, 93) and two women (80, 87). St. Lucie reported a 70-year-old man though there was no net increase.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 720,125, third in the nation. The average over 219 days is 3,288 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 15,467, which averages 2,210 per day, at 2.2 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 826,784 with the addition of a U.S.-high 3,055 Monday. Texas had 2,192 and is second overall with 769,303. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 465,514 with an additional 933. Florida's case increase was sixth the nation.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
The record for most cases was 15,300 cases, which was the highest figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 47,244, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 458 compared with 186 the day before and Broward's increase was 124 vs. 78. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 5 in Martin, 17 in St. Lucie, 7 in Indian River, 4 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,440,799, which is 25.3 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
The overall Florida positive rate dropped to 13.24 from 13.25 in one day.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate spiked to 6.05 percent from 3.04, a two-week high of 6.82 seven days earlier and a two-week low of 2.74 on Sept. 27. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 3.61 percent after 2.05, a two-week low of 1.75 on Sept. 27 and a high of 4.93 on Sept. 22. Only twice in two weeks have figures been around 4 percent and above.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 3.07 percent from 4.47, a two-week high of 6.72 six days ago and a two-week low of 2.47 Sept. 26. Martin's rate was 3.0 percent after 2.50, a two-week low of 1.85 on Sept. 26 and a high of 8.36 on Sept. 22. Indian River's rate was 4.02 from 4.09 percent, a two-week high of 7.28 Sept. 26 and a two-week low of 3.29 four days ago. Okeechobee's rate was 6.93 percent on 94 negative tests after 10.26 on 35 negative tests, a two-week low of 2.52 on 116 negative tests five days ago and a two-week high of 21.92 on 57 negative tests Sept. 24.
Palm Beach County has 47,244 cases out of 377,463 total tested for 12.52 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 172,849 positive cases out of 939,167 tested for 18.4 percent, and Broward is second with 78,136 cases and 581,911 tested for 13.43 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 4,999 of 38,278 for 13.06 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 8,245 out of 63,914 for 12.9 percent, Indian River with 3,346 of 37,406 for 8.95 percent and Okeechobee 1,601 of 11,357 for 14.1 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.8 percent in the United States and 2.9 percent worldwide, which neared 1,046,000 deaths and neared 35.7 million cases Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.0 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.8 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 689 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 650 per million. New York, which represents 15.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,712 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 134.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79.
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't have any additions.
Eighty-eight people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which decreased by 1.
A total of 4,713 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 19 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 12,186 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 43, and 288 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 30,445, an increase of 139 with 265 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 512,628 of the 711,358 residents' cases. In that group, 996 have died, with an increase of 2, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 605,256 cases. A total of 2,624 have died, an increase of 11, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,566 with an increase of 18. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 4 to 7,975, followed by Boca Raton at 6,937 up from 6,908. Boynton Beach went to 4,164 from 4,155 and Delray Beach at 3,214 vs. 3,205. A total of 1,185 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,873, an increase of 16, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,849, up 1, and Stuart with 2,332, which went up by 1.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 415 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 45,004 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 43,855 seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,732 in Palm Beach County, with a increase of 14 compared with 3 the day before; 405 in Martin, which went up by 3; St. Lucie at 699 with an increase of 6, Indian River rose by 2 to 315 and Okeechobee remained at 179.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 6,001 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 611 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 809 in Miami-Dade. The state increase was 12 and Palm Beach County went up by 2.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 210,155, a gain of 433, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers reported an increase of 421 to 215,032.
Cases reached 7,452,943 with an increase of 37,098, according to Hopkins. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Monday in the U.S., there were 316more deaths and 33,312 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 5,083 at 2.5 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,214, with 9 reported after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Massachusetts 20, No. 7 Illinois 14, No. 8 Pennsylvania 13, No. 9 Georgia 30, No. 10 Michigan 15.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 1 death, as well as an additional 316 cases. No. 24 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 16.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 9.9 percent of a record 4,250 additional deaths Monday and 20.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 35,612 at 3.5 percent.
Last Monday's death increase was 3,528.
Cases increased by 264,208, according to Worldometers.info. The record is 322,648 on Sept. 18.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 398 deaths to rise to 146,773. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 25,210 cases at 4,940,499 in third place.
India reported 74,442 cases compared with a world-record 97,894 to rise to 6,623,815, which is second in world behind U.S. Also, India recorded a world-high 903 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 102,685 and in third place.
Mexico announced 208 more deaths late Sunday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 79,088 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 19 additional deaths for 42,369 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 12,594 cases, shattering the mark of 7,982 the day before. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 16 deaths and 2,257 cases. No. 8 France announced 69 deaths, as well as 5,084 deaths, after a record 16,972 two days ago. No. 9 Spain reported 46 deaths and is 74 behind France.
No. 7 Peru announced 92 deaths and is 535 ahead of France. No. 10 Iran reported a record 236 deaths, which is one ahead of the former mark on July 28.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,215,001, including an additional record 10,888, which surpassed 10,499 the day before and the most since 10,598 on May 15. The nation gained 117 deaths and is in 12th.
No. 20 Canada reported 23 deaths for a total of 9,504 and a record 2,804 cases, surpassing the previous mark of 2,760 on May 3. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
