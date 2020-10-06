Stuart Christmas Parade canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Stuart Christmas Parade has been canceled, said the City of Stuart on a Facebook post Tuesday.
The city said the decision comes after communication with local health care experts, the City of Stuart manager, commissioners, and the Visiting Nurse Association of Florida.
"Many factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic were taken into consideration when making this decision, most notably social distancing protocols, which have made it difficult for parade participants to gather and decorate their floats or practice their routines," said the city.
Approximately 15,000 community members attend the parade each year.
The City of Stuart has also canceled the 2020 Veterans Day Parade due to COVID-19, however the annual ceremony will continue as normally scheduled on Veterans Day at Memorial Park.
"We would like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. We look forward to celebrating our 60th anniversary with all of you at next year’s parade." the city added.
Scripps Only Content 2020