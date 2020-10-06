Treasure Coast communities continue to struggle with flooding

Several Treasure Coast neighborhoods are still dealing with flooding on Tuesday following days of downpours.
Walton Road in Port St. Lucie was closed between Indian River Drive and Green River Parkway, as a few inches of standing water remained across the roadway.
When there’s heavy rain in the Savannas in St. Lucie County, it takes a few days for the problem to surface in Martin County. Like in Jensen Beach along Warner Creek which was filled to the brim.
"We couldn’t get out because we have a small car," said Jensen Beach resident Alice Napp.
Napp said she’s only seen it flood this bad once in the past 15 years.
"I think it’s part of life because of all the rain we’ve had. If we didn’t have all this rain, we wouldn’t have this," Napp said.
Jensen Beach Boulevard also had lane closures Tuesday with water across the road.
"Usually it takes a couple of days and we’re not sure we’re at the peak water elevation yet," said Jim Gorton, the public works director for Martin County.
Gorston said they’re working with St. Lucie County to monitor gauges in the Savannas and go over the possible next steps.
"In the immediate area where Warner Creek is out of its banks, there’s nothing we can do except make sure the downstream structures are open and flowing," Gorton said.
The county continues to operate under a local emergency and is pumping some water in Jensen Beach, like it has been in Hobe Sound.
"We far exceeded our annual rainfall already this year, so we’re seeing flooding impacts that are new to me, and I’ve been with the county 17 years," Gorton said.
If you need to report flooding problems, Martin County has set up a stormwater hotline at 772-692-5284.
