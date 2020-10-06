Voter registration deadline draws crowds in Palm Beach County

Lines and crowds are normally not something to get excited about but for voters like James Tooks, his smile says it all.
He beat today's Florida Voter Registration deadline and came in person to drop off a ballot. For him, this day was a long time coming.
"Yes, for sure man, I'm a convicted felon. This is my first-time voting," said Tooks.
With his ballot securely dropped off, he was joined by plenty of others looking to get registered.
It's not too late to register, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office was open until 7 p.m. Monday for those registering in person.
You'll need a driver's license and the last four numbers of your Social Security number.
You can also register online until 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The next deadline to watch for, requesting a mail-in ballot, is Oct. 24.
Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, Wendy Sartory-Link said mail-in ballots have already started coming in.
"We normally receive back about it 20 percent of our vote by mail ballots we sent out, we’ve already got back 20 percent and we’re only a month out or close to it."
The registrations and ballots equate to voices heard, including some that have long been quiet.
"All these years I been wanting to vote, I been waiting for years and years and years and I thank God that I'm able to do it today," said Tooks.
The website to get signed up is registertovoteflorida.gov.
