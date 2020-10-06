'Wicked,' 'Dear Evan Hanson' among Kravis shows postponed

Two popular musicals won't be singing their way into the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts this season.
The Kravis Center announced Tuesday that several shows, including "Wicked" and "Dear Evan Hansen," have been postponed.
"Wicked," previously scheduled for Feb. 3-14, and "Dear Evan Hansen," previously scheduled for March 9-14, have been postponed until a later date.
The Kravis Center said the new dates will not be during the 2020-21 season.
Kravis on Broadway series subscribers will receive information on options to donate their tickets back to the center as a tax-deductible contribution. Subscribers will also receive a full refund back to the original method of payment.
For questions, email the box office at boxoffice@kravis.org.
