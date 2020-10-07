Boca Country Club to become public golf course in October 2021

Boca Raton is slated to get a new public golf course next year, officials announced on Wednesday.
MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group, the owners of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, are planning to donate the 130-acre Boca Country Club to the city.
The country club, located at 17751 Boca Club Boulevard, is currently a private, members only club. However, officials said it will officially become a public course on October 1, 2021.
The Boca Country Club includes an 18-hole championship golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse, and a pool.
MSD Partners and Northview Hotel Group acquired the country club as part of their purchase of the Boca Raton Resort & Club in June of 2019.
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer released this statement on Wednesday:
Officials said on October 1, 2021, Boca Country Club will open to all Boca Raton residents and visitors, as well as Boca Golf and Tennis Club residents and Boca Raton Resort & Club members.
