Child hit, killed by vehicle at West Palm Beach church parking lot

A 2-year-old is dead after being struck by a car Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach.
The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Righteous Chapel Church, 1709 45th St.
Witnesses told West Palm Beach police the child was accidentally struck by a black Chevrolet Cruze driven by a family member.
The child was rushed to a hospital by a family member in the same vehicle but died from the injuries.
Traffic homicide investigators are at the scene to investigate further.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
Scripps Only Content 2020