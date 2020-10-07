COVID-19 testing site becomes walk-up only in Delray Beach

Changes are on the way to the South County Civic Center COVID-19 testing site in Delray Beach.
Beginning Wednesday, October 7, the drive thru testing will convert to walk up testing site. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will manage the site and use the district’s ‘Scout’ mobile testing vehicle.
County leaders say the transition is in line with operational changes at the state level concerning state supported testing sites.
The civic center is also one of Palm Beach County’s 18 early voting sites. The transition will allow a smaller area to be utilized for testing, as voters also use the location to cast ballots beginning October 19.
The testing site will operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You do not need an appointment to be tested and you do not need symptoms. The South County Civic Center is located at 16700 Jog Road in Delray Beach.
During a Tuesday county commission meeting, Emergency Management Director Bill Johnson said, “the South County site was supported by the state with National Guardsman and of course because of the demand on their personal lives, they are trying to pull back on that. Because of some of the declining numbers, we pulled up and agreed with them so we moved one of the Health Care District’s Scouts there so it’s now a mobile walk up site.” Johnson added, “the same service is being provided, it’s just in a different kind of format. All other sites remain in the same format at this time.”
