2 hospitalized after double shooting near Greenacres

Two people are hospitalized after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon in central Palm Beach County, the sheriff’s office said.
Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. in the Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park, located at 4500 block of Marks Way, near Greenacres.
Deputies learned about the shooting after the victims arrived at JFK Hospital for treatment.
Detectives are investigating this double shooting.
No other information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
