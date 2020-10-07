Stalled stimulus talks deflating to out-of-work residents

Help for unemployed Americans and businesses appears to be on hold as talks in Washington over a new stimulus package have stalled.
The stress and emotion are almost too much for Jim Ricer of Boca Raton.
"What's really disheartening is we're forgotten, you know, something happens, and then they forget that there are people that are still in that same position. We haven’t changed," Ricer said.
Months ago, he lost his catering business of 13 years. He said his savings are gone, and hopes of any help from the federal government now seem distant.
As Democrats and Republicans clash over how to replace the $600 a week from the summer that is now expired.
Democrats are pushing for sweeping plans of a large stimulus check and weekly benefit while Republicans are looking for individual smaller aid packages.
Amit Knightly, a deejay turned unemployment expert, said he is as busy as ever helping the unemployed.
"Now, most of the messages I get are just people telling me, 'Where is this money? 'Where is this money? When will I get it?'" Knightly said.
It's a question that is still unanswered for now.
It has left people like Ricer feeling uneasy about the future.
"There's the hope, the glimmer, 'well, they're talking again,'" Ricer said.
"A lot of people have given up. I’ve been trying to keep them together," said Knightly said.
Scripps Only Content 2020