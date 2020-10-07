State's additional deaths rise by 137; total toll passes 15,000 including nonresidents

Florida's additional coronavirus deaths rose in one day from 55 to 137, the first time since Friday it reached triple digits, with total fatalities including nonresidents passing 15,000 as cases increased by 2,582, which is 231 more than the day before, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday.
For five days deaths had been under 100 after 111 on Friday. Increases were 73 Saturday, 43 Sunday, 41 Monday and 55 Tuesday. One week ago Wednesday there were 174 more deaths. Weekend data are traditionally lower.
The record was 276 deaths on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Cases on Tuesday were 2,582 after Monday's 1,415 and Sunday's 1,868.
One Monday ago, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections. Then, they increased to 3,266 Tuesday.
The last time there were fewer than 2,000 not from weekend data was 1,823 on Sept. 8. The last time cases were more than 4,000 was 4,684 on Aug. 22.
Florida's total of 722,707 cases is nearly 10 percent of the total infection in the U.S. though the state only comprises 6.5 percent of the population.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, cases passed 700,000 after surpassing 600,000 more than one month ago, Aug. 23.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, which is 215 days, the death toll has climbed to 14,904 among residents, with an average of 69 per day, and 14,056 including 180 residents, which went up by 2.
It took nine days for the toll to pass from 13,000 to 14,000. It was eight days to pass 12,000 on Sept.9.
It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. More than two months ago, July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased by 12 to 14,08, third highest in the state behind Miami-Dade and Broward, after an increase of 2 Tuesday. On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie rose by 1 to 295, Martin stayed at 142 and Indian River increased by 1 to 119. Okeechobee has 28 deaths with its first two fatalities on July 25.
Broward increased by 11 and Miami-Dade by 19.
With a net increase of 44 deaths in South Florida of the 137 state total, which is 32.1 percent, there are 6,800, which is 45.6 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
Cases in Florida have been trending lower.
Palm Beach County's daily cases increased by 140 after 91 the day. On Sept. 28, the rise was 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 255 compared with 229 the day before. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,146 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is 47 more than the day before.
Deaths
Florida is in fifth place in the United States. On June 16, Florida was in 11th place in the nation.
Texas is in fourth place with the addition of a U.S.-high 78 deaths Tuesday after a state-record 324 on Aug. 11, for a total of 16,111. California reported 28 and is in second place with 16,177, which is 30 ahead of New Jersey, which added 9.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state Monday and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 77 on Sept. 9.
Deaths rose by 587 in the state over seven days (a daily average of 88) for 4.1 percent, a figure tally that had been more than 1,200 deaths recently. Two months ago the one-week figure was in the mid 200s. Palm Beach County increased by 39 for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.3 percent with the world at 3.5 percent.
Miami-Dade rose to 3,368 with 188 more in one week. Broward increased to 1,440 with a rise 44 in one week. St. Lucie has risen by 12 deaths in one week compared with Martin 1 lower with an ajdustment, Indian River unchanged and Okeechobee by 1.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Kentucky's 1,218. Two states passed Palm Beach County on Tuesday -- Iowa with 1,400 after adding 8 and Wisconsin with 1,399 after gaining 18.
Pinellas increased by 6 to 774 deaths in fourth place and Hillsborough reduced by 4 to 675 in fifth place, Polk increased by 10 to 542 in sixth, Orange by 4 to 491 in seventh and Lee rose by 7 to 477.
The state Tuesday identified 7 new deaths in Palm Beach County though there was a net increase of 2 with five men (56, 77, 80, 89, 93) and two women (80, 87). St. Lucie reported a 70-year-old man though there was no net increase.
Cases
Since the first two cases were announced on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 3.4 percent of the state's 21.48 million population with 722,707, third in the nation. The average over 220 days is 3,285 per day.
In one week, cases have risen by 16,181, which averages 2,313 per day, at 2.3 percent.
California has the most cases in the U.S. at 828,461 with the addition of 1,677 Tuesday. Texas had a U.S.-high 3,872 and is second overall with 769,303. New York, which was the leader during much of the pandemic, is in fourth at 466,908 with an additional 1,393.
Florida's daily case increases have been below 10,000 since July 26 when they climbed by 12,199.
The record for most cases was 15,300 cases, which was the highest figure ever in the United States.
In Palm Beach County, new cases have been much lower since the record 1,171 July 5. The total now is 47,384, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases were 431 compared with 458 the day before and Broward's increase was 238 vs. 124. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise over one day was 12 in Martin, 24 in St. Lucie, 16 in Indian River, 13 in Okeechobee.
Testing
Florida's total number of people tested is 5,466,927, which is 25.5 percent of the state's population behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Illinois.
The overall Florida positive rate dropped to 13.22 from 13.24 in one day.
The state hadn't released its state and county reports that include positivity trates.
In Tuesday report, Florida's first-time daily infection rate of all tested was 5.26 percent from 3.89 the day before, 3.74 each two days ago and five days ago, which was among the lowest in several months, and a high of 5.27 on Sept. 22. Palm Beach County's rate rose to 3.95 percent from 3.01 the day before, 2.41 three days ago and 2.14 seven days ago that was among the lowest in several months. The two-week high was 4.47 on Sept. 22.
The state's total daily positivity rate for all tests rose to 6.82 percent on 46,940 tests reported by labs to the state Monday from 5.15 on 38,830 the day before. The low was 4.92 four days ago and the high was 7.20 on Sept. 22. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27 and the record test total was 142,964 July 11. Palm Beach County had only 101 positive tests.
In Palm Beach County, the last time the first-time rate has been above 10.0 percent was 10.2 percent on Aug. 4.
Miami-Dade's rate spiked to 6.05 percent from 3.04, a two-week high of 6.82 seven days earlier and a two-week low of 2.74 on Sept. 27. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's rate was 3.61 percent after 2.05, a two-week low of 1.75 on Sept. 27 and a high of 4.93 on Sept. 22. Only twice in two weeks have figures been around 4 percent and above.
Elsewhere, St. Lucie's rate was 3.07 percent from 4.47, a two-week high of 6.72 six days ago and a two-week low of 2.47 Sept. 26. Martin's rate was 3.0 percent after 2.50, a two-week low of 1.85 on Sept. 26 and a high of 8.36 on Sept. 22. Indian River's rate was 4.02 from 4.09 percent, a two-week high of 7.28 Sept. 26 and a two-week low of 3.29 four days ago. Okeechobee's rate was 6.93 percent on 94 negative tests after 10.26 on 35 negative tests, a two-week low of 2.52 on 116 negative tests five days ago and a two-week high of 21.92 on 57 negative tests Sept. 24.
Palm Beach County has 47,384 cases out of 379,495 total tested for 12.49 percent overall, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive.
Miami-Dade leads with 173,280 positive cases out of 943,528 tested for 18.37 percent, and Broward is second with 78,374 cases and 585,161 tested for 13.39 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 5,011 of 38,483 for 13.02 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 8,269 out of 64,282 for 12.86 percent, Indian River with 3,362 of 37,604 for 8.94 percent and Okeechobee 1,614 of 11,444 for 14.1 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths.
The state's rate was 2.1 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 2.8 percent in the United States and 2.9 percent worldwide, which passed 1,05,000 deaths and passed 36.0 million cases Tuesday, according to Worldometers.info.
Palm Beach County's rate is 3.0 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.0 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 3.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.9 percent in Martin, 3.6 percent in Indian River and 1.8 percent in Okeechobee.
Florida has 694 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 651 per million. New York, which represents 15.8 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 1,713 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 135.2 per million.
Age breakdown
The median age for all deaths in Florida is 79 in data through Tuesday.
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, a 6-year-old from Hillsborough, a 9-year-year old from Putnam, two 11-year-olds, a boy in Miami-Dade and a girl in Broward, as well as a 12-year-girl from Duval.
Four other juveniles are among the 33 deaths in the 15-24 class, including a 16-year-old girl in Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old girl in Lee, a 17-year-old boy in Pasco and a 17-year-old boy in Manatee. This class didn't have any additions.
Eighty-eight people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus, which decreased by 1.
A total of 4,713 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 19 in one day.
Ninety-three percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 61 percent are 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 12,186 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 43, and 288 were hospitalized, which went up by 2. From ages 5-14, there are 30,445, an increase of 139 with 265 in the hospital at one time, which increased by 2.
From the infant to 54 age group, there are 512,628 of the 711,358 residents' cases. In that group, 996 have died, with an increase of 2, for a 0.19 death percentage. From infant to 64, there are 605,256 cases. A total of 2,624 have died, an increase of 11, for a 0.43 percentage.
Cities
Through Tuesday, West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 11,566 with an increase of 18. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, increased by 4 to 7,975, followed by Boca Raton at 6,937 up from 6,908. Boynton Beach went to 4,164 from 4,155 and Delray Beach at 3,214 vs. 3,205. A total of 1,185 in the county not designated by a city. In addition, the list of cities includes separate listings of misspellings and miscoded counties.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 4,873, an increase of 16, followed by Fort Pierce at 2,849, up 1, and Stuart with 2,332, which went up by 1.
In Indian River County, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remained at 415 compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 45,259 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 44,108seven days ago. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 3,763 in Palm Beach County, with a increase of 31 compared with 14 the day before; 406 in Martin, which went up by 1; St. Lucie at 700 with an increase of 1, Indian River rose by 3 to 318 and Okeechobee from 179 to 180.
Long-term care
Forty-one percent of the deaths, 6,001 are residents and staff of long-term care, including 611 in Palm Beach County, which is second most in the state behind 809 in Miami-Dade in data through Tuesday. The state increase was 12 and Palm Beach County went up by 2.
National
Since the first death was reported six months ago on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 210,812, a gain of 631, according to Johns Hopkins. Worldometers reported an increase of 790 to 215,822.
Cases reached 7,496,029 with an increase of 38,627, according to Hopkins. They have exceeded 70,000 seven times, including a record 78,446 on July 24 and the last time was July 31.
Last Tuesday in the U.S., there were 914 more deaths and 42,100 cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 4,826 at 2.3 percent.
New York has the most deaths in the nation at 33,219, with 5 reported after a high of 799 in April.
Among other states in the top 10 for deaths: No. 6 Massachusetts 8, No. 7 Illinois 31, No. 8 Pennsylvania 19, No. 9 Georgia 37, No. 10 Michigan 22.
Also, No. 11 Arizona reported 6 deaths, as well as an additional 864 cases. No. 24 Washington, the original epicenter in the United States, reported 9.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 14.2 percent of 5,553 additional deaths Tuesday and 20.4 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total.
The one week world death increase was 35,772 at 3.5 percent.
Last Tuesday's death increase was 5,479.
Cases increased by 311,613, according to Worldometers.info. The record is 322,648 on Sept. 18.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 790 deaths to rise to 147,571. Brazil's record is 1,554 on July 29. The nation added 30,454 cases at 4,970,953 in third place.
India reported 61,267 cases compared with a world-record 97,894 to rise to 6,685,083, which is second in world behind U.S. Also, India recorded a world-high 884 deaths, behind a national-record 1,299, to rise to 103,569 and in third place.
Mexico announced 470 more deaths late Tuesday compared with a high of 1,092 on June 4 for a total of 82,348 in fourth place.
Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 76 additional deaths for 42,445 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 14,542 cases, shattering the mark of 12,594 the day before. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 28 deaths and 2,677 cases. No. 8 Spain reported 261 deaths to climb past France by 121 as well as 12,793 cases, behind a record 13,738 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 66 deaths, as well as 10,589 deaths, after a record 16,972 three days ago.
No. 7 Peru announced 80 deaths and is 428 ahead of Spain. No. 10 Iran reported 227 deaths.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 1,237,504, including an additional record 11,615. The nation gained 188 deaths and is in 12th.
Canada reported 26 deaths for a total of 9,530 but dropped to 21st behind Iraq, and 2,363 cases after a record 2,804 cases. Between May 26 and Aug. 30 cases were never more than 1,000.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity" with no lockdown, reported 5 deaths and is at 5,883. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the fourth day in a row to remain at 275, as well as 180 more cases.
No. 32 China, the original epicenter of the world, hasn’t reported a death since April 26, added 7 cases Wednesday.
