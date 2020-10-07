State's additional deaths rise by 137; total toll passes 15,000 including nonresidents

Four European nations are in the top 10 as cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 76 additional deaths for 42,445 in fifth place with the record daily high 1,172, as well as a record 14,542 cases, shattering the mark of 12,594 the day before. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 28 deaths and 2,677 cases. No. 8 Spain reported 261 deaths to climb past France by 121 as well as 12,793 cases, behind a record 13,738 on Sept. 18. No. 9 France announced 66 deaths, as well as 10,589 deaths, after a record 16,972 three days ago.