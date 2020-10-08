Boca Raton doctor concerned about patients skipping check-ups due to pandemic

It's the most common cancer in the world, and even still a Boca Raton doctor said the COVID-19 pandemic is causing people at risk for skin cancer to skip their check-ups.
Dr. Eric Rudnick, a board-certified dermatologist, starts his workday making his rounds around the neighborhood.
“It’s been a rollercoaster,” said Dr. Rudnick.
He founded ‘Dazzling Dermatology’ just this year after finishing up his fellowship. The pandemic didn’t make it easy.
“We have seen during the pandemic people are putting off other check-ups,” he said.
Beth Levine is one of those people.
“Since March, I have not gone to a doctor’s office. I have not felt comfortable,” Levine said.
But when she saw a new spot on her face, she knew it couldn’t be ignored.
“Unfortunately, about a year ago, I had a Basal Cell Carcinoma on my face and I had to have that removed and because of that I had to be extremely careful and cautious,” she said.
That’s when Dr. Rudnick comes in.
“We’re kind of going back in time a little bit. You have your house call bag, you know, going to see the families directly. Living in sunny South Florida your risk for melanoma and other non-melanoma cancers are higher.”
He said to keep an eye on darker or pigmented lesions.
“So we like things with a uniform color. All brown, all black, if things have multi-colors, there’s a pink spot, a blue spot, a white spot, that’s concerning,” Dr. Rudnick added.
Dr. Rudnick examined Levine at her residence.
“And this is benign lesion, ” he said.
Levine was given the all-clear.
“It’s in the comfort of your home, you feel secure and all your medical needs are being addressed.”
