Dentists offering free care for veterans and first responders

Have you been waiting for a trip to the dentist? Spodak Dental Group in Delray Beach is providing free dental care for Freedom Day USA.
The free care will be available veterans, active military members, first responders on the frontline of the Covid response as well as their families.
They'll be able to get free cleanings, exams, filling, x-rays and treatment for tooth pain.
While anyone who has the credentials is welcome to make an appointment, the dental group says they're hoping to help people who really need it.
To make an appointment email inform@spodakdental.com or call (561) 3030-2413.
