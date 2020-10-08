FAU vs. Southern Miss football game postponed

Florida Atlantic finally kicked off its season last weekend after a series of cancellations and postponements, but it seems the Owls will have to wait at least one more weekend before playing again.
The school announced Thursday that Saturday's football game at Southern Mississippi has been postponed because of COVID-19.
It is the sixth delayed or canceled game for the Owls this season.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority as we deal with this pandemic," FAU athletic director Brian White said. "We'll continue to work diligently with Conference USA and Southern Miss to reschedule this game."
According to the fan site OwlAccess.com, there was a coronavirus outbreak among the coaching staff that prompted the postponement.
As many as seven assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt and co-offensive coordinator Travis Trickett, would have missed the game, OwlAccess.com reported.
The Owls (1-0, 1-0 C-USA) defeated Charlotte 21-17 in Willie Taggart's FAU debut.
