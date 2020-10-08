LIVE: Domestic incident leads to SWAT Team standoff, shooting in Martin County

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
The Martin County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team was involved in a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say.
The sheriff's office tweeted just before 10 a.m. that the incident is unfolding on Racquet Club Drive in the Crane Creek community of Palm City.
According to officials, the incident started with a domestic incident. Someone called 911 saying a person in their home was armed and dangerous.
The SWAT Team responded, a standoff ensued, and shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.
Authorities said, at this point, it does not appear that any deputies were injured. It's unclear if anyone else is hurt.
Exclusive video from WPTV Chopper 5 shows multiple deputy cruisers, a sheriff's office mobile command unit, a crime scene van, a firetruck, and an ambulance at the scene.
Officials said the scene is now secure.
No other details have been released.
