Martin County sophomore breaks down language barriers to help classmates

A high school sophomore in Port Salerno is making sure her classmates feel included by going the extra mile to assist with homework help after school.
Yazmine Travieso has been a dedicated member of the Boys and Girls Club of Port Salerno since the age of six.
Her goal is to use her education to open doors for everyone in the community.
Travieso is also taking time to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing her Cuban background with others.
She also calls it an opportunity to continue her on-going commitment to breaking down language barriers for non-English speaking students, especially as many continue distance learning.
“She tries to find absolutely any way she can contribute,” said Sara Aviles, program director of the Boys and Girls Club of Port Salerno.
Over nearly a decade at the club, Travieso has become passionate about advocating for youth.
“She’s willing to help in any way regardless of the language,” said Aviles. “She is supportive to help with any translation or mentorship they may need.”
The high school sophomore also makes an impact outside of the Club by participating in various community service projects.
“I really work with them so they know they’re going to be safe here and loved,” said Yazmine Travieso. “Everyone can work together to make every day better than yesterday.”
Travieso was named the 2019 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Club of Port Salerno.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, visit https://www.bgcmartin.org/.
