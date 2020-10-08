Miami presidential debate canceled. What's next?

In a matter of hours Thursday morning, the second presidential debate in Miami fell apart.
First, President Trump objected to a virtual debate. Hours later, Joe Biden, who was OK with the virtual setting, dropped out too.
Terlena Wallace said she already made her decision on the presidential election -- debate or no debate.
"My mind is already made up. I voted so that's it for me, Wallace said.“I don’t quite understand why the president wouldn’t allow a virtual debate."
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, a Democrat and Biden supporter, offered his thoughts.
"Remember, Biden was going to go ahead with the debates. The fact it was Trump that pulled out the debate first, I think, gives an advantage to Biden," Aronberg said.
Larry Casey is a Republican strategist and Trump supporter who believes the president needs to be on stage with Biden.
"The president likes physical interaction with his opponent. He wants to be able to relate to the people asking questions. He wants to be there to face the tough moments as a president," Casey said.
Even with the Miami debate now off, both Casey and Aronberg still believe there will be at least one debate if the president tests negative for the virus and if both candidates can agree on the terms.
The third and final presidential debate is scheduled to take place Oct. 22 in Nashville.
