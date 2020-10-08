5 people, including one child, injured in crash in West Boca

October 8, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 9:35 PM

A total of 5 people, including one child, are hospitalized following a crash in West Boca Thursday evening, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. near Lyons Rd. and SW 18th Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and reported two vehicles heavily damaged.

Four of the patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital.

According to officials, one of the patients transported was a pediatric patient.

No more information was immediately available.

