Plane with 7 onboard crashes near North County Airport

Seven people were aboard a small plane that crashed Thursday morning in a wooded area near the North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport.
Chopper 5 was above the scene of the crash off the Bee Line Highway.
FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said a twin-engine Cessna 414 crashed into a small pond while taking off from Runway 14 at 11:15 a.m.
Seven people were on the aircraft at the time of the crash, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said. Officials said three adults and one child had traumatic injuries.
A total of nine patients were transported to a local area hospital.
Borroto said the two additional patients were bystanders that assisted before fire rescue units arrived.
"What appears to have occurred is that the aircraft may have flipped and ended up at its final resting spot. There is damage to both wings. The fuselage seems to be intact, although with the crash, obviously, the people inside would have been tousled around somewhat," Borroto said.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.
The airfield at the airport is currently closed. Once it reopens, one of the runways will remain closed.
No other details about the crash were immediately known.
