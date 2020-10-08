South Florida Fair producing Home Improvement Show for the first time

The South Florida Fair has announced it will be hosting it’s first-ever Home Improvement & More Show in the Expo Center at the end of October.
The Fair said they created the event because people are spending more time in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Given what we’ve been experiencing since March with this pandemic, there has never been such a high demand for at-home enhancements in kitchens and baths, lawn and landscape, décor and home office ideas,” said Vicki Chouris, president & CEO of the South Florida Fair & Palm Beach County Expositions.
There are more than 60 vendors slated to be at the event that include categories such as windows, kitchen, bath, patios, landscaping, and more.
The show will run daily from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25.
To be an exhibitor call (561) 795-6446 or e-mail tim@southfloriafair.com.
